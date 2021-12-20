28 businesses in Douglas, Sarpy Counties accused of selling alcohol to minors

A series of underage drinking compliance checks resulted in 28 businesses being cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors. Seven of those businesses are ones that officials describe as repeat offenders.

Compliance checks at 176 businesses were conducted Friday and Saturday. Project Extra Mile helped to pay for and coordinate the effort, said executive director Chris Wagner.

The percentage of businesses cited nearly doubled from the last checks in August and was the highest failure rate since 2015.

Officers from police departments in Bellevue, Omaha and Papillion as well as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol conducted the checks. Nineteen minors, with an average age of 18, participated in the enforcement effort.

Of the 28 noncompliant businesses, 57% didn't ask for identification.