28-year-old Blair man sought in fatal shooting of woman in Omaha

Omaha police said Tuesday that they are looking for a 28-year-old Blair man who they say shot and killed a woman near 83rd and Miami Streets in Omaha.

Brandon J. Boone has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Officers went to an apartment building near 83rd and Miami just before 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found Jamie Nau, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boone and Nau shared the same home address in Blair, according to police and court records.

Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman, said that according to one of Nau's relatives, the two had been in a previous romantic relationship but were not currently together.

Her relatives, when contacted Monday, declined to comment.

Three months ago, Boone skipped a court date on an unrelated felony charge.

On May 13, Douglas County Judge Shelly Stratman issued a bench warrant for Boone's arrest for not showing up to court to face a felony charge of possessing burglar's tools.