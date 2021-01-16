28-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting outside South Omaha restaurant

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a King Kong restaurant located at 3362 S. 13th St.

Robert Nemeth, 28, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of gun use in a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Omaha Police.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to the King Kong restaurant and found Christopher Meadows, 22, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Meadows was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police first received a report of shots fired near 42nd and L Streets at 4:26 p.m. Thursday. Five minutes later, a shooting was reported in the restaurant's parking lot. Police think that the two are related and were part of a running gun battle in South Omaha.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), omahacrimestoppers.org or p3tips.com Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of $10,000.

