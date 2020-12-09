28-year-old severely burned in house explosion has died, Omaha police say

Thursday update: 28-year-old Alex Toledo, who was severely burned in the Tuesday morning house explosion near 51st and M Streets, has died, Omaha police said Thursday.
Toledo had been transferred to a burn unit at the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He initially was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Two other people died in the explosion: Theresa Toledo, 73, and her daughter, Angela Toledo Miller, 45. Alex is the son of Angela and the grandson of Theresa.
Theresa's partner, Larry Rodriguez, 72, was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.
After the explosion, Alex was found sitting on the side of what was left of the home. He was "completely charred. His clothes were burned off him," a neighbor said.
Neighbors wrapped him in blankets and two men picked him up and carried him across the street.
Alex died Wednesday, police said.
The day before the explosion and subsequent fire, Theresa had applied for a domestic abuse protection order against Alex, who was living in her basement. In the petition, she said he used meth and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
"I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me, the drugs make him crazy," she wrote.
The blast, which occurred before 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, leveled the family home at 4810 S. 51st St. and severely damaged the houses on either side of the house.
Omaha fire and police officials on Wednesday continued to sift through the scattered and broken contents of a house that was leveled Tuesday in an explosion.
Officials said it may take weeks or longer to determine a cause.
Investigators were at the home, at 4810 S. 51st St., on Wednesday, and continued to conduct follow-up interviews with witnesses and others, Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said.
“They’re going through and looking through the scene, trying to find evidence and clues as to what might have caused the explosion,” he said.
Fitzpatrick said a blast of this size will require a lengthy investigation.
Theresa Toledo, 73, and her daughter, Angela Toledo Miller, 45, died at the scene of the blast, officials said. Toledo’s partner, Larry Rodriguez, 72, and Theresa Toledo’s grandson, Alexander Toledo, 28, were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Relatives said Alex has been transferred to a burn unit in Kansas City.
Monday, Theresa filed a request for a domestic abuse protection order against Alex, who had been living in her basement.
“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me, the drugs make him crazy,” she wrote.
She said he used methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms and was fearful of him.
The protection order was granted by Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus late Monday afternoon. Omaha police officers had been called to the home hours earlier, about 12:45 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Omaha police are investigating the nature and circumstances of the deaths, while Omaha fire officials are looking at the technical side of the blast and ensuing fire.
An OPD drone was used to take aerial photos and map the area to help fire investigators re-create the scene and determine the extent of the damage, Fitzpatrick said.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger, who was at the scene of the explosion Wednesday, said the drone is still new and has been used sparingly for only a few previous incidents.
Felix Miller, who had been with Angela for nearly 20 years before their divorce, said she was a loving mother to Alex and three other children she had with Felix. Angela had a beautiful heart, he said.
“She was the most loving, joyful, friendliest person,” he said. “I’m saddened to have to live my life without her.”
The two met at Bryan High School, where they were both part of the class of 1993, he said. Now he and other relatives are left to grieve their family tragedy.
“It’s shocking to see something of that magnitude happen,” he said.
Explosion destroys Omaha home
