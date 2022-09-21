$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop

Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Due to a language barrier, a Spanish-speaking Omaha police officer was called to assist with the stop.
Officers established probable cause to search the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
During the search, officers found about 90 pounds of marijuana in the car's trunk.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Lincoln police officer was pulled from service amid ongoing investigations into domestic abuse allegations, the Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday.
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories.
Ronald Dubas entered guilty pleas to four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide 20 months after the Jan. 31, 2021, wreck that killed four people.
An Omaha woman who abandoned her baby after giving birth on a sidewalk in February was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday morning in Douglas County Court.
A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the slaying of an Omaha man is back in custody after escaping from a jail in Benton, Arkansas.
An Omaha police detective said tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang.
A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her claim that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer retaliated against her by not promoting her to deputy chief.
A 20-year-old man who had charged in the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man has been captured after escaping from an Arkansas jail on Sunday, officials say.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
Darlene Knapp testified that her husband punched her at least twice in the face when she brought some fresh water to him. Inside his bedroom, Tom knocked her down, then pulled her up onto the bed by her hair.
In testimony in federal court, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer offered several reasons why he decided not to promote a female police captain to deputy chief.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday after being removed from a lake at Boys Town.
A 21-year-old man shot a teen in the back twice, killing him, after the teen attempted to steal a bag of marijuana in August, an Omaha police detective testified Friday.