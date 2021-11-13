30-year-old inmate dies at Omaha hospital

A 30-year-old who was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center died Friday at an Omaha hospital.
The cause of death for Cody Wilbourn has not yet been determined, according to a press release issued Saturday night by the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Wilbourn had been serving a sentence of 7 ½ years to 18 years since April 15, 2013. He was convicted of multiple charges, including burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charges originated out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation of the death, as is required anytime an inmate dies in custody.