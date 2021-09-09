30-year-old man dies after altercation at Omaha bowling alley

A 30-year-old man with autism died Thursday after an altercation at an Omaha bowling alley, according to police.

Eric Liao was found unresponsive when police responded to a disturbance call at the West Lanes Bowling Center near 72nd and Dodge Streets about 1:46 p.m.

A bystander had called 911 about 13 minutes earlier to report that Liao was "out of control, biting his caregiver and being held down by staff," Omaha police said in a press release.

An officer arrived to find a bowling alley staff member restraining Liao on the ground. Witnesses told the officer that Liao was combative and had bitten people prior to being restrained, according to police.

The officer handcuffed Liao, found that he was unresponsive and began administering CPR, police said.

Liao was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:31 p.m.

An initial review of the officers’ body-worn cameras showed that officers did not use force or try to hold Liao down, police said.