30-year-old Omaha man dies in shooting near 39th and Grant Streets

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of shooting early Sunday in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 39th and Grant Streets shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers found Loyal C. Brown III, of Omaha, dead from gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said.

This is Omaha's 38th homicide of the year. That compares with 22 killings in 2019 and 21 in 2018.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000 in a homicide arrest.

