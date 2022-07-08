30-year-old Omahan who killed as a teen resentenced for 2008 spree

An Omaha man who took part in a 2008 robbery spree in which two people were killed and a third was injured was resentenced Friday to 128 to 180 years in prison.

Eric Ramirez, now 30, was 17 at the time of the slayings of 22-year-old Luis Fernando-Silva and 27-year-old Tari Glinsmann. A third person, Charles Denton, was wounded during a failed robbery attempt near an ATM in Dundee.

Ramirez, then-15-year-old Juan Castaneda and then-18-year-old Edgar Cervantes took part in the Nov. 12, 2008, spree, during which people were indiscriminately shot at in eastern and central Omaha. Prosecutors said Ramirez fired the shots. Cervantes, who testified for the prosecution, said in court that he hatched the plan and drove his fellow gang members around from one killing to the next. He pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges.

All three were convicted in 2010. Ramirez was sentenced to two life terms in prison after he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of attempted robbery and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Castaneda was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In 2014, the Nebraska Supreme Court struck down the life prison terms of Ramirez and Castaneda. The state high court cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision that said automatically sentencing juveniles to life without parole violates the Constitution.

The convictions of the two were upheld, but the state high court ordered the cases sent back to Douglas County District Court for resentencing.

Under a law passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2013, judges were required to consider terms ranging from 40 years to life for the men.

In 2016, Castaneda was resentenced to 105 to 125 years in prison.

Cervantes had been sentenced to 96 to 115 years in prison. His sentence has not been changed because he was 18 at the time of the spree.

Under the resentencing decision handed down Friday, Ramirez will be eligible for parole in 64 years, with mandatory release in 90 years, said Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney. The time Ramirez already has served — nearly 14 years — will be factored in, Beadle said.

Beadle said Friday that prosecutors argued for Ramirez to get more time than his co-defendants because he was the shooter.

"It was a horrific crime," she said.

The delay in Ramirez's resentencing stems from a series of attorney changes, Beadle said.

At Castaneda's resentencing in 2016, Glinsmann's father, Gene Glinsmann, characterized the robbery spree as more about killing for sport.

Ramirez shot Fernando-Silva — a new father who worked at Kona Grill — as Fernando-Silva sat in his driveway near 14th and Martha Streets.

Fernando-Silva had returned home but had yet to go inside. He was texting his girlfriend “Good night” when he was shot in the head. Castaneda then stole Fernando-Silva’s wallet. The three gang members left him dead in the driveway.

Minutes later, the three drove through Dundee, where Ramirez shot at Denton and Hillary Nelsen at an ATM. Nelsen wasn’t hit, but Denton was struck in the shoulder. He survived.

Then, about 20 minutes later, Castaneda pulled Tari Glinsmann out of her vehicle after she had just finished her shift and closed a convenience store at 52nd and Leavenworth Streets. Ramirez then shot her as Castaneda stood by. They didn't bother to take her cash.

Beadle said Friday's decision is "just a relief for the family," she said. "They've been through so much, and having to come back to resentencings and having to relive it all is traumatic and frustrating. We're glad this ends that for them."