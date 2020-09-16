31-year-old man who was shot near 18th and Spencer has died, Omaha police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who was shot Tuesday night in North Omaha has died of his injuries, Omaha police said Wednesday.

After 8:05 p.m., Omaha police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 18th and Spencer Streets. They found 31-year-old Tremayne Jennings in his vehicle. He had been shot. His vehicle had struck a parked car and a fence before stopping.

Jennings was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Police urge those with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

