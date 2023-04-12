A 35-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha died on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Chance Ryks was transported by emergency personnel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.

Ryks was serving an eight- to 16-year sentence for second-degree assault out of Sarpy County. He began serving his sentence in October 2016, according to the release.

The cause of Ryks' death has not yet been determined and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the release said.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.