36-year-old man being sought by Bluffs police on suspicion of attempted murder
U.S. marshals in Nebraska and Iowa are looking for a man wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

Benjamin Manley

Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, who also goes by Christopher Reeves, also is wanted on suspicion of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Manley, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and arms and letters at the base of his neck. The U.S. Marshals Service said Manley should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867. 

