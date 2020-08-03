36-year-old man found dead early Monday after apparent shooting

A 36-year-old Omaha man has died after an apparent shooting early Monday in North Omaha.

Bennie Cartwright was found dead by Omaha police just after 12:15 a.m. at a home near North 28th Avenue and Bristol Street.

Officers had gone to the home to investigate a report of a shooting.

People with information about the shooting are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $25,000 for information leading to a homicide arrest.

Twenty-four people have been slain in Omaha in 2020. Seven of those were killed in July, including four last week: Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, outside the Best Western Plus near 108th and L Streets on Thursday morning; Nuer Yuek, 19, who was fatally wounded near 31st and Charles Streets on Thursday evening; and Frank Williams, 59, near 45th and Miami Streets on Friday morning.

