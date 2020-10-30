36-year-old woman dies at Douglas County Jail

A grand jury will investigate the death of an inmate at the Douglas County Jail who died Wednesday.

Trista Schaefer, 36, needed emergency medical care shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Corrections staff assisted her until Omaha Fire Department personnel took over.

Schaefer was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

"We'd like to express our sincere condolences to Trista's loved ones," said Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

A grand jury investigation is required by law.

Schaefer was booked into jail Oct. 22 for a probation custodial sanction and later was charged with theft by deception and identity theft.

