37-year-old Omaha woman charged with murder after man's body found near 23rd and O

A 37-year-old Omaha woman who earlier was charged with murder in connection with a Jan. 20 slaying near 25th and B Streets has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found Jan. 27 near 23rd and O Streets.

Autum Acacia-Cortes was arrested Friday in the killing of Francisco M. Santiago, 53. She appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Josh Baumann, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said Tuesday that Santiago had been missing since Dec. 1. He said witnesses had seen Acacia-Cortes strangle Santiago.

Santiago’s body was found the night of Jan. 27 on the property of Our Lady of Guadalupe social hall, 5001 S. 23rd St. The church’s pastor said the body was found in a storage shed in the social hall parking lot.

Authorities had been looking for Santiago since Jan. 20, when they found 58-year-old Jose C. Martinez dead at Highland Tower, 2500 B St.

On Jan. 23, Acacia-Cortes was booked into the Douglas County Jail just after noon in connection with the Martinez homicide. She was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and use of a deadly weapon (not a firearm) to commit a felony.

