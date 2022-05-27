 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

37-year veteran of U.S. Attorney's Office named Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney

  • Updated
  • 0

A man who has spent 37 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office was named Friday as Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney. 

Steven Russell, the District of Nebraska's first assistant U.S. attorney, officially will assume the role Saturday until President Joe Biden appoints a new U.S. attorney for Nebraska. 

Russell follows Interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp, who is retiring. 

Russell has handled civil and criminal cases at the department. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1982. He worked in private practice and then as deputy attorney in Hall County before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 1985.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to pay $150 million for using phone numbers and emails to target ads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert