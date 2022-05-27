37-year veteran of U.S. Attorney's Office named Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney

A man who has spent 37 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office was named Friday as Nebraska's acting U.S. attorney.

Steven Russell, the District of Nebraska's first assistant U.S. attorney, officially will assume the role Saturday until President Joe Biden appoints a new U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

Russell follows Interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp, who is retiring.

Russell has handled civil and criminal cases at the department. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1982. He worked in private practice and then as deputy attorney in Hall County before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 1985.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.