39-year-old Omaha man dies after Thursday night shooting; suspect arrested

A 39-year-old Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening, and police have arrested a man they say is responsible.

Clinton Brownlee was shot in the chest just before 6:40 p.m. near 65th and Ames Avenues, authorities said.

Omaha police and medics went to a home near that intersection and found Brownlee, who was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Police announced Friday that Daniel Atherton, 25, had been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery in connection with Brownlee's slaying.

Atherton has spent three short stints in Nebraska prisons in the last three years.

He first was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April 2019 after being convicted of terroristic threats and criminal mischief. He was released in May 2019 because of good time and credit for time already served. He then was sentenced in November 2019 to one year in prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was released in March 2020.

Finally, he was convicted last year of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. In June 2021, he was sentenced to up to one year in prison. He was released in October.

Brownlee's death is Omaha's eighth criminal homicide of 2022.

Brownlee is listed in court documents as residing at the address where first responders went after they received a call about a shooting.

