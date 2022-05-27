39-year-old Omaha man dies after Thursday night shooting

A 39-year-old Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening.

Clinton Brownlee was shot in the chest just before 6:40 p.m. near 65th and Ames Avenues, authorities said.

Omaha police and medics went to a home near that intersection and found Brownlee, who was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

A police officer at the scene said that one man was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.

Officials on Friday morning said no suspects were still being sought.

Brownlee is Omaha's eighth criminal homicide in 2022.

Brownlee is listed in court documents as residing at the address where first responders went after the call about a shooting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.