42-year-old Douglas County Jail inmate dies
A 42-year-old man who was in the Douglas County Jail on charges of abuse and sexual assault of a child has died.

Jason Porter was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died on Thursday, according to Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

Porter was booked into jail on Aug. 25 on suspicion of seven counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse.

As is required by law, a grand jury will investigate the circumstances surrounding Porter's death.

"The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Porter's family and loved ones," Myers said in a statement.

Nancy Gaarder

