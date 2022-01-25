43-year-old Bellevue man held without bail in shooting death of his wife

A Sarpy County judge on Tuesday ordered a 43-year-old Bellevue man held without bail in connection with the deadly weekend shooting of the man's wife.

Lovell Jones Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-degree domestic assault in the death of of his wife, Deyvonndra Jones, 40. Police said Lovell Jones called officers to 2112 Jefferson St. after 10:40 p.m. to report that he had shot a woman in the home while a child was sleeping upstairs.

An officer radioed from the scene that Deyvonndra Jones had been shot several times and had at least one gunshot wound to the head. The child was unharmed.

Deyvonndra Jones was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

A neighbor said he hadn’t heard anything until police arrived.

“Earlier in the day, the little girl was outside building a snowman,” said Ken Croisant, who lives next door to the couple. The child often would be outside when adults were there, he said.

