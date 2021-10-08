44 Omaha police recruits graduate from academy

The Omaha Police Department added 44 police officers to its ranks Friday as they graduated after 23 weeks of academy training.

A dozen veteran recruits who already had Nebraska law enforcement experience also joined the formal celebration, as both groups started together in May.

Counting those new officers, OPD now has 872 full-time sworn officers — just seven more than the department had in February.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has said that force numbers have dropped because of early retirements due to stressors in 2020.

The veteran law enforcement officers officially graduated in July after 12 weeks of training.

The group was deemed the largest, most diverse recruit class in OPD history. Four of the recruits did not make it to graduation.