44-year-old Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife must spend at least 55 years in prison

  • Updated
A Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge announced Monday.

Lovell Jones Jr., 44, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Jan. 22 death of his wife, 40-year-old Deyvonndra Jones.

Lovel Jones Jr. jpeg

Lovell Jones Jr. 

Monday, Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced Jones to 70 years to life on the murder charge and 35-50 years on the firearm charge, with the sentences to be served one after the other.

Under state law, which generally cuts sentences in half, and the mandatory minimum sentence on the firearm charge, Jones must serve at least 55 years in prison. 

Authorities went to the couple's home near 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 22 after Jones had called police. He told them he had shot a woman in the home while a child was sleeping upstairs. 

Deyvonndra Jones had been shot several times and suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head. The child was not injured.

Deyvonndra Jones was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

