46-year-old Omaha man fatally shot near 45th and Laurel

An Omaha man was fatally shot Thursday night near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue, police said Friday.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting near the intersection shortly after 11 p.m. They found Daron Hunter, 46, who had been shot inside a car. Hunter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

The shooting scene is just north of Sorensen Parkway and a block south of Crown Point Avenue.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information about what happened may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. A tip leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

The homicide is the city's third of 2022. On Jan. 8, 30-year-old Kiaris Avant of Omaha was fatally shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of a South Omaha liquor store near 30th and U Streets. And about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, 20-year-old Vincent D. Burns of Omaha died and two other people sustained minor injuries in a shooting near a Florence neighborhood sports bar near 30th and Weber Streets.

