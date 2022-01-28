 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
46-year-old Omaha man fatally shot near 45th and Laurel
46-year-old Omaha man fatally shot near 45th and Laurel

  • Updated
An Omaha man was fatally shot Thursday night near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue, police said Friday.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting near the intersection shortly after 11 p.m. They found Daron Hunter, 46, who had been shot inside a car. Hunter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

The shooting scene is just north of Sorensen Parkway and a block south of Crown Point Avenue.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information about what happened may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. A tip leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

The homicide is the city's third of 2022. On Jan. 8, 30-year-old Kiaris Avant of Omaha was fatally shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of a South Omaha liquor store near 30th and U Streets. And about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, 20-year-old Vincent D. Burns of Omaha died and two other people sustained minor injuries in a shooting near a Florence neighborhood sports bar near 30th and Weber Streets.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

