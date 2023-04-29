An Omaha woman faces potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the head early Saturday.

Omaha police offers located Melissa Murphy, 46, suffering from a stab wound to the head at a residence near South 140th Plaza and Dorcas Plaza at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Murphy was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, the release said.

Murphy's 22-year-old son was identified as a suspect at the scene and taken in for an interview by police, according to the release. He was then booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.