5 people injured by gunfire Sunday in North Omaha, including 2 who were critically wounded
At least five people were injured by gunfire early Sunday in North Omaha, including two who were critically wounded.

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition after police found the victim with a gunshot wound near 24th and Binney Streets. Officers were called to the area at 5:53 a.m. and began performing CPR on the victim, according to a 911 dispatcher with Douglas County. 

Another person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after being found shot near 34th Street and Laurel Avenue, the dispatcher said. That incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. 

Police were also investigating one person who was seriously injured by gunfire near 45th Street and Bedford Avenue at 5:10 a.m. That person was also taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Two more people walked into the Creighton Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets with gunshot wounds between 1:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., the dispatcher said. Neither of those injuries was thought to be life threatening. 

Omaha police urge anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

