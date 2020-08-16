5 people injured by gunfire Sunday in Omaha, including 1 person in extremely critical condition

At least five people were injured by gunfire early Sunday, including one person rushed to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police found a victim with a gunshot wound near 24th and Binney Streets shortly before 6 a.m., a dispatcher with Douglas County 911 said. Lifesaving measures, including CPR, were performed on the unidentified victim while en route to the Nebraska Medical Center.

None of the other four people injured by gunfire appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 35-year-old man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being found shot near 34th Street and Laurel Avenue about 2:40 a.m., police said. Police said the victim, Clint Webb, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police also found an 18-year-old woman injured by gunfire near 45th Street and Bedford Avenue about 5:10 a.m. Catera Wilson, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, told investigators that she was in the area of 43rd and Ohio Streets when she was shot.

Two more people walked into the Creighton Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets with gunshot wounds between 1:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., police said. It was not clear if either victim was hospitalized.