5 people injured in 2 North Omaha shootings Tuesday

Five people were injured in two North Omaha shootings that occurred less than two hours apart Tuesday.

The first shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. A man and three women were all traveling in the same vehicle when a shots were fired at the vehicle near 31st Street and Grand Avenue.

Three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition, said Omaha police Lt. Shane Myers.

The fourth person in the vehicle was treated for a graze wound from broken glass.

Officers responded to a second shooting near 19th and Spencer Streets about 7:15 p.m., Myers said.

At the scene they located a male victim down on the ground.

Myers was unable to confirm the victim’s age Tuesday night, but emergency scanner traffic indicated a child had been shot.

The victim was taken with CPR in progress to the Nebraska Medical Center.

It’s too early to determine if the two shootings are related, Myers said, but officers continue to investigate that possibility.

Tuesday’s incidents mark the fifth and sixth reported shootings to occur within five days in Omaha.