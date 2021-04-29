$50,000 worth of golf carts stolen from Omaha courses

When eight golf carts valued at more than $50,000 recently were stolen from two public golf courses in Omaha, the thieves likely planned to take them to other states to score easy money.

"It's a pretty easy way to turn a profit of $3,000 to $6,000 (on each cart)," said Caleb Amundson, a founding partner at Golf Cart Resource in Scottsdale, Arizona. "They take the golf carts to another state, make some changes to wheels, body or seat, and you have a custom golf cart to sell."

Four golf carts were stolen March 14 from Elmwood Park Golf Course near 63rd and Pacific Streets and four more were taken overnight April 22 from The Knolls Golf Course near 116th and and Sahler Streets, said Bob Baber, the city's golf manager. The stolen carts, valued at $6,300 apiece, all were parked outside and tied up with security cables.

"We've heard this is going on up and down the I-80 corridor," Baber said. "We're pretty sure these guys are pros who come in the middle of the night with a trailer that holds four carts and are gone in minutes."