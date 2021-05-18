6 men linked to drug-trafficking ring based out of Omaha restaurant sentenced in federal court

Six men have been sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a Mexican drug-trafficking organization that did its business out of a South Omaha restaurant.
Authorities arrested eight men in July 2019 who they say were involved in a Mexican drug-trafficking organization out of El Catrin Restaurant at 6500 Railroad Ave.
In November 2017, the FBI began investigating a suspected drug-trafficking ring operating at the restaurant. From Nov. 1, 2017, to July 17, 2019, El Catrin, while operating as a restaurant with a bar, also served as a property where narcotics distribution occurred, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.
Several FBI confidential sources made numerous buys of cocaine from employees of El Catrin, according to the press release.
Ismael Zambrano-Tirado Sr., 48, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison followed by a one-year term of supervised release.
Santiago Garcia-Sanchez was sentenced Jan. 27, 2020, to three years and 10 months on each of his three counts of cocaine distribution, concurrent, to be followed by three years' supervised release for each count.
Fernando Gamon was sentenced June 8 to two years and three months on each of his three counts of cocaine distribution, concurrent, to be followed by three years of supervised release for each count.
Eduardo Jimenez was sentenced Feb. 22 to one year and a day on each of his four counts of cocaine distribution, concurrent, to be followed by three years of supervised release for each count.
Samuel Garcia was sentenced April 5 to five years each for one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, to be served concurrently, and followed by one year and five years' supervised release for each count, respectively, to be served concurrently.
Alonso Cervantes-Garcia was sentenced April 26 to five years and 10 months’ imprisonment for three counts of distribution of cocaine followed by three years' supervised release.
The United States also seized El Catrin Restaurant, currency found at Zambrano-Tirado’s home, as well as several vehicles used to facilitate the trafficking of narcotics.
