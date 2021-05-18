6 men linked to drug-trafficking ring based out of Omaha restaurant sentenced in federal court

Fernando Gamon was sentenced June 8 to two years and three months on each of his three counts of cocaine distribution, concurrent, to be followed by three years of supervised release for each count.

Eduardo Jimenez was sentenced Feb. 22 to one year and a day on each of his four counts of cocaine distribution, concurrent, to be followed by three years of supervised release for each count.

Samuel Garcia was sentenced April 5 to five years each for one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, to be served concurrently, and followed by one year and five years' supervised release for each count, respectively, to be served concurrently.

Alonso Cervantes-Garcia was sentenced April 26 to five years and 10 months’ imprisonment for three counts of distribution of cocaine followed by three years' supervised release.

The United States also seized El Catrin Restaurant, currency found at Zambrano-Tirado’s home, as well as several vehicles used to facilitate the trafficking of narcotics.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.