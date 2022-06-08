61-year-old man critically injured in North Omaha stabbing

A stabbing in North Omaha on Wednesday left one man with life-threatening injuries, Omaha police said.
Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers responded to a report of a domestic assault near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. Officers found a 61-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The suspect, a 56-year-old woman, was at the scene and was taken in for questioning, police said. The incident remains under investigation.