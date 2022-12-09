62-year-old man died after teens assaulted him in Omaha with a baseball bat

Four teens face charges after authorities said they bludgeoned a 62-year-old man to death with a baseball bat.

Daniel Price was assaulted Oct. 31 outside a home near 38th and Hamilton Streets. Omaha police officers found Price about 4 p.m. that day, unresponsive and suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Nov. 12.

The two older teens, who are being charged as adults, are being held at the Douglas County Youth Center. The younger two teens face charges in juvenile court.

Joshua Hammond, 15, of Omaha, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was ordered Friday to be held without bail. A warrant was filed against Hammond on Wednesday and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Anterio Parker, 16, was charged with being an accessory to murder. Wednesday, he was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

Parker, of Omaha, had faced several firearms charges in juvenile court earlier this year from an April 29 incident in which he was accused of shooting at an occupied building. In August, he admitted to possession of a stolen firearm, and prosecutors dismissed the five other charges. Parker was sentenced to indefinite probation.

Two 13-year-old girls, both of Omaha, have been charged within the last week with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

Their cases are in juvenile court. The 13-year-olds cannot be charged as adults, per state law.