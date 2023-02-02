COUNCIL BLUFFS — Seven people have been arrested in connection with a Jan. 8 robbery-turned-slaying of a 19-year-old Fremont man in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs police officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8 to 209 S. Fourth St. on a report of shots being fired, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department. Shortly after arriving, officers found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, lying on the floor in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to a witness, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks following the shots. The investigation concluded that seven people allegedly planned to lure Dobberstine to them on the pretense of purchasing drugs and then rob him, the press release stated. Four of the suspects met the victim in the apartment and, during the armed robbery, shots were fired, killing Dobberstine. The four then left the apartment and jumped into a waiting vehicle occupied by two others.

The seven people arrested are all from Council Bluffs. They are Devin Akins, 30; Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; Treianna Hudson, 20; Angelina Michaelson, 20; Trebor Carman, 19; and Dontre Hudson, 20. They were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

First-degree murder and first-degree robbery are punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole.