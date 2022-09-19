71-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Wayne

The driver of a motorcycle trike was killed in a crash near Wayne, Nebraska, over the weekend.

In the Saturday evening crash, a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike — a three-wheeled motorcycle — was westbound on Seventh Street, the Wayne Police Department reported Monday. A 2008 Ford Focus, eastbound on Seventh Street, began turning north onto Centennial Road, directly into the path of the Honda, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car, ejecting the motorcycle driver, 71-year-old Warren Habrock of rural Emerson. Habrock was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Ford Focus was an 18-year-old from Council Bluffs. The Focus driver and a passenger in the car were treated at the hospital and released.

The crash is still under investigation, officials said Monday.