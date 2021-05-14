 Skip to main content
74-year-old Bellevue woman enters plea in motor vehicle homicide case
A Bellevue woman has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a September collision that killed a motorcyclist. 

Susan Barrett, 74, faces a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine when she is sentenced in July. 

In exchange for the plea, Sarpy County prosecutors dropped an infraction for failure to yield. 

Authorities said Barrett, who was driving a Mazda 3 west on Harrison Street, tried to turn left and head south on 132nd Street. She collided with a Honda Shadow motorcycle driven by Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal, 23, who was eastbound on Harrison. 

Both had green lights, but Barrett turned in front of Scarpino-Vestal, causing his motorcycle to hit the front of her vehicle. 

He was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

Prosecutor Michael Mills said in a statement that he's glad Barrett took responsibility for the collision.

"This is a tragic reminder of the need for automobile drivers to be on the lookout for the motorcyclists we share the road with," he said.

