8 educators ID'd former Nebraska principal as man wanted in porn case; Sarpy sheriff disagrees

Upon seeing four images of a bearded, gray-haired man taken from a child porn video, five teachers at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice brought the FBI wanted poster to their principal.
The teachers and principal agreed: The man pictured on the poster, which was circulated nationwide, was Marlan Burki, who had served as the school’s principal for the 2019-20 school year.
A police officer who was summoned to the school also thought the man in the photos was Burki. The officer had known Burki from “previous encounters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said in court Thursday.
Smith also said that two of the teachers also listened to a three-second audio clip of “John Doe 42” and said it was Burki’s voice.
In addition, two teachers at All Saints School in Omaha, where Burki worked from 2006 to 2018, identified the photos as Burki.
Burki, 62, was charged Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court with one count of production of child pornography. At the end of a Thursday detention hearing conducted via the internet, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart of Lincoln ordered Burki to remain in custody, ruling that there was probable cause to believe the man in the photos is Burki.
Zwart noted that there was a “substantial resemblance” between the man in the FBI’s photos and Burki. She said nothing anyone said Thursday had sufficiently undermined the criminal complaint.
Details of the case remain under seal.
Burki’s attorney, his relatives and a top law enforcement official had argued that it’s a case of mistaken identity.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said during Thursday’s hearing that he has known Burki for 20 years through the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization.
Davis acknowledged a resemblance between the man in the photos and Burki, but Davis said it’s not Burki.
“I’m a public servant, and I’m always taught to do the right thing,” Davis said. “I’m telling you that person is not Marlan Burki, so the person in this photo is still out there.”
The photos of John Doe 42 came from a video discovered in August 2019 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The video involves oral sex with a boy, according to Steve Lefler, Burki’s attorney.
According to data embedded in the video file, the video was produced in October 2015.
Smith said the images have been sent to an expert for analysis, and authorities are waiting on the results. Officials also are working to identify the victim, Smith said.
If Burki were released from custody, Smith said, “he could contact the victim, who he may still have influence over and affect the investigation.
“These sorts of crimes are rarely isolated incidents,” she said, “and there may be more victims who come forward.”
Lefler said that other than the people identifying the man in the photo as Burki, there’s no evidence Burki has done anything wrong. Authorities have seized Burki’s electronic devices, but Lefler said searching those can take up to a year, and Burki shouldn’t have to wait in jail during that period.
“The government can’t offer anything, because there’s nothing there,” he said.
Lefler said the court should weigh Davis’ opinion.
“He’s got a lot to lose if it comes back that Mr. Burki is a sexual predator,” Lefler said. “That ain’t gonna help Mr. Davis’ reelection campaign, Your Honor, I guarantee you that.”
Davis last was re-elected in 2018.
