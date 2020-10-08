8 educators ID'd former Nebraska principal as man wanted in porn case; Sarpy sheriff disagrees

Upon seeing four images of a bearded, gray-haired man taken from a child porn video, five teachers at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice brought the FBI wanted poster to their principal.

The teachers and principal agreed: The man pictured on the poster, which was circulated nationwide, was Marlan Burki, who had served as the school’s principal for the 2019-20 school year.

A police officer who was summoned to the school also thought the man in the photos was Burki. The officer had known Burki from “previous encounters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said in court Thursday.

Smith also said that two of the teachers also listened to a three-second audio clip of “John Doe 42” and said it was Burki’s voice.

In addition, two teachers at All Saints School in Omaha, where Burki worked from 2006 to 2018, identified the photos as Burki.

Burki, 62, was charged Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court with one count of production of child pornography. At the end of a Thursday detention hearing conducted via the internet, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart of Lincoln ordered Burki to remain in custody, ruling that there was probable cause to believe the man in the photos is Burki.