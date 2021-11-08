83-year-old woman fatally shot, husband injured in domestic disturbance near Council Bluffs

An 83-year-old woman was shot to death and her 86-year-old husband was wounded during a domestic disturbance in Pottawattamie County.

The shooting occurred about 7:45 a.m. Sunday near Parkview Drive and Timber Drive just east of Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies were called to a home near that location to investigate a domestic disturbance, said Sgt. Jim Doty of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. They found Bonnie Rankin dead from a gunshot wound and her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, wounded by gunfire. Harvey Rankin was taken by Lewis Township Rescue to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. A Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy followed the rescue squad to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on Harvey Rankin, Doty said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators will be working with the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office regarding any criminal charges, the sergeant said.

"We're still in the process of determining why this happened," Doty said. "We are interviewing family, friends and any possible witnesses."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff​'s Office at 712-890-2224.

