A flat tire, a fight and, police say, an admission that an Omaha man fatally shot his friend

They were friends who had grabbed some drinks after work one January day.

Then one had an argument with his wife. After she left, the two friends had an altercation while trying to fix a flat.

William T. Snoddy emerged with marks on his face that Jan. 27 night. His friend, Daron Hunter, 46, got into his car to drive away.

What followed next: Snoddy shot into Hunter's car and hit him twice in the chest, causing the car he was driving to veer into the front lawn of a home near 45th and Laurel Avenue in northeast Omaha.

Hunter died from his wounds.

Monday, Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered Snoddy, 37, to stand trial in district court on charges of first-degree murder and three weapons counts.

Omaha Police Detective David Preston said Snoddy admitted to firing at Hunter during a police interview in the hours after the slaying.

Why did he kill Hunter? Snoddy didn’t give a reason, according to Preston.

Snoddy’s attorney, Assistant Douglas County Public Defender Leslie Cavanaugh, suggested that Snoddy may have been firing to fend off Hunter driving at him. She asked Preston if that was the case.

Preston clarified that Snoddy said that Hunter veered his car either at the exact time that Snoddy fired or after Snoddy fired.

Prosecutor Gary Olson, a deputy Douglas County attorney, pointed out that detectives recovered four spent bullet casings, indicating Snoddy fired four times. He also pointed out that officers were able to recover the gun used in the slaying, tucked under the passenger seat of Snoddy’s car. The gun had both Snoddy's and Hunter’s DNA on it; Snoddy's was most prevalent.

Hunter was a big man — 6-7 and about 300 pounds. More than that, he was a good man and a good dad, said his wife, Tiffany Farmer. Farmer said Hunter had six children, ages 7 months to 18 years.

Farmer and Hunter had two sons together, Daryn, 2 years old, and Truth, 7 months.

Snoddy had just got out of jail for a strangulation case in 2020 and had served 14 years in prison for robbery and use of a firearm, with that term ending in 2017. When he was 21, Hunter went to prison for kidnapping and served about eight years.

That life was behind him, Farmer said, and she wanted Hunter to put Snoddy in the past, too. Farmer said she always warned Hunter that Snoddy was too volatile to hang around.

That night, Farmer said she had hoped to just meet her husband at a restaurant for dinner but they didn’t connect by phone. She said she finally saw him about 9 p.m. They were over at Hunter’s relatives.

Preston said Snoddy got a flat on his car. The two contacted a mutual friend who was bringing a jack to hoist up Snoddy’s car.

The friend didn’t arrive before the two fought. Nor before Snoddy fired shots and took off, only to be located by police.

Snoddy was “supposed to be a friend,” Farmer said. “I used to tell (Hunter) their friendship was going to be the end of him. And it happened. He took a good man, for no reason.”

