A pristine house, a grisly killing: jurors hear details of an Omaha Realtor's slaying

The house that Omaha real estate agent Mickey Sodoro was showing that December day was so clean, so immaculate, that investigators found vacuum marks still in the carpet.

One investigator said it even smelled clean, the kind of freshness that one finds on move-in day.

But amidst the pristine, almost antiseptic environs, there were signs, small and large, that something grisly had taken place in the house that Sodoro was planning to rent out at 19350 W St.

A white button, small threads sticking out, as if it had been ripped from a dress shirt. A dried out contact lens, folded in half and lying in the bathroom. A bloody, partial palm print in the bathtub.

Then there were big things: a blood stain in the carpet in the living room. An orange sweatshirt with blood spots on it, stuffed into the pantry.

After discovering all of that, investigators retraced their steps and found something they originally overlooked: Sodoro’s body, dragged under a crawlspace in the garage. Carpet rolls and scraps covering his body. His eyes blackened. His shirt pulled over his head. A bullet wound in the back of his head.

It took them less than a day to try to connect the killing to the last man he showed the house to: Ross Lorello, a 43-year-old man in search of a rental after a falling out with his girlfriend.

As a trial opened Tuesday in the first-degree murder case against Lorello, prosecutor Brenda Beadle outlined a trail of evidence that, she argued, will lead jurors to the conclusion that Lorello was the man who killed Sodoro.

One thing Beadle didn’t outline: the motive for the killing. Law enforcement officials have speculated as to one, alleging that Lorello had such bad credit and so little money that he feared he would be rejected by Sodoro that day.

The longtime Realtor, 70, was both popular and beloved in the Omaha area. Beadle said he had no idea what he was walking into that Monday evening. Lorello’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Nick Yost, urged jurors to keep an open mind. He noted that Lorello is presumed innocent and that no one would be able to say they witnessed Lorello with Sodoro. Nor would anyone be able to put a gun in Lorello's hands.

It is unclear if investigators would have made headway in the case — or an arrest — if not for a chance stopover at the house by its former owner, Casey Freyer. Freyer, who had sold the house to Sodoro and moved down the street, had spotted Sodoro idling in his Chevy truck outside the blue house with orange trim.

After selling the house to Sodoro 10 days before, Freyer had come across another set of keys. Freyer told Sodoro he could go get them; Sodoro said that would be great.

The neighbor went to fetch them. When he returned, he found Sodoro’s truck still idling in the street. But he couldn't locate Sodoro.

Freyer went to the door to find a bigger man inside. The man didn’t answer the door but opened the garage door. When Freyer asked if Sodoro was there, the man told him he had gotten a ride to show a house to a friend of his son’s.

Freyer thought about leaving the keys with the man, but then thought better of it.

Soon after, Sodoro’s family began to worry. The Realtor had told his son, Mickey Jr., he was staying at the office until 6 p.m., then was going to meet Lorello. After midnight, Sodoro still hadn’t returned home. The younger Sodoro called to file a police report.

A GPS service, OnStar, traced Sodoro’s truck’s location to near 191st and R Street. A sheriff’s deputy found it about 4:30 a.m. and saw no signs that it had been broken into.

Sensing that Sodoro's disappearance was highly unusual, sheriff’s commanders soon called investigators in. After daybreak, they went door to door near where the truck was found and collected home surveillance videos. One of them showed a bigger man parking the truck, exiting it and heading south, in the direction of the W Street address, Beadle said.

A neighbor near the 19350 W Street also had home surveillance. It faced the house and showed Sodoro and Lorello driving up separately, Beadle said.

Sodoro arrived in his truck first. A minute later, Lorello pulled in the driveway in a Ford Edge. The video showed the two men going into the house. And, Beadle told jurors, it showed only one man leaving.

That same man — Beadle alleges it was Lorello — would return. Beadle argued he was looking for the orange sweatshirt his girlfriend’s dad had given him. Perhaps in a rush, out of fear that Freyer would return to the house, the orange sweatshirt was left behind.

Investigators discovered it, under a shelf in the pantry. Here’s what else they found that, Beadle argued, will link Lorello to the killing:

A rental agreement that Lorello and Sodoro signed. Lorello showed it to investigators, perhaps to make the point that he had paid a $9,000 deposit and that he had a signed agreement and would have no reason to shoot Sodoro.

The problem, Beadle said, is that a copy of the agreement, intended to go to the real estate office, was still attached. No Realtor would give a tenant both copies, Beadle said.

The rental agreement had another unique feature: Lorello's name was signed in a distinctive teal-colored ink. Later, as investigators interviewed his ex-girlfriend, one of Lorello’s children was scribbling with a similar teal-colored pen.

Beadle and fellow prosecutor Mike Jensen say they have other evidence: Electronic data from the alleged gunman’s Ford Edge. Video from a gas station that showed a suspect throwing items away in the trash cans between pumps.

And the biggest evidence: DNA tests on the inside of the orange sweatshirt will trace it to Lorello. Tests on the blood stains will show they belonged to Sodoro, Beadle said. Plus, an autopsy revealed not only the injuries that Sodoro suffered but what was missing: A button on his shirt. A contact in one eye but not the other.

"At the end of this trial, we're going to ask you to hold the defendant Ross Lorello accountable for his cowardly acts," Beadle said.

Yost said prosecutors won't be able to prove their case.

"We submit to you that once you have heard all of the evidence, you will find Mr. Lorello not guilty," he said.

The trial is expected to last through Friday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.