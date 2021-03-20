A year after thwarting Hy-Vee gunman, deputy Omaha police chief reflects on job dangers

Wittstruck then used the Taser, but the connection wasn’t successful, possibly because of Jenkins’ thick sweatshirt, Gray said. Wittstruck then tried again to cuff Jenkins, and the two struggled a second time.

Then, officials say, Jenkins pulled out a .380 Taurus handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and fired four times at Wittstruck.

“It was very, very quick,” Gray said. “I seriously doubt that Wittstruck ever saw the gun come out. It was that fast.”

The department’s safety review board will look at the footage and try to determine whether any policy changes or training refreshers need to occur, something Gray said is standard after use-of-force incidents.

Gray, who was a loss prevention officer at Younkers before joining law enforcement, said shoplifting calls are usually routine interactions.

Officers check identification and hand out a ticket without booking the alleged perpetrator unless the cost of the stolen items exceeds a certain threshold, or if the shoplifter has several prior offenses or, like Jenkins, is not from the area.