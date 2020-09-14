Abandoned vehicles a 'problem': Omaha receives more than 4,000 complaints a year

When an officer does respond to an abandoned vehicle call, determining whether the vehicle has been stolen usually is the first step they take.

It’s a common problem. Between January and July of this year, 1,477 stolen vehicles were reported to Omaha police, according to Police Department statistics.

Ott said that if a vehicle has been reported and the owner can’t be contacted but the vehicle is legally parked and hasn’t been reported stolen, it usually will be left where it is. If there are indications that the vehicle could have been stolen but the theft has not yet been reported, the officer most likely will have the vehicle impounded if the owner can’t be found.

If the vehicle in question was not reported stolen, Ott said, the officer will attempt to contact the owner to ask if he or she knows the location of the vehicle or why it is at a particular location.

A car sitting on private property and not a city street is a bit more complicated to deal with, Ott said.

Vehicles can be towed only from city streets, not private property, unless a vehicle is determined to have been stolen or if property owners call about abandoned vehicles on their land.