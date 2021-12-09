After an Omaha city worker died in 2013, pension checks continued, totaling roughly $118,000

Kleine said his office should have been informed of the investigation despite city officials' desire to not press charges.

"Normally, we're going to get advised," he said, "and we're going to make a decision."

When asked about Kleine's comments, Bonacci said the restitution payments were a civil matter, but the criminal investigation is ongoing. He said the timing of when prosecutors are made aware of an investigation can vary, depending on the situation.

"When the investigator feels comfortable where his or her investigation is, then it's passed over to the county attorney's office," he said.

The pension system received $86,000 from the family on Tuesday, in den Bosch said. The primary motivation for city employees, he said, was to secure full repayment of the money, but he acknowledged that it's not for the city to decide whether criminal charges are filed.

"We're victims," he said, "not prosecutors."

Thefts from the pension fund of so much money are rare, said in den Bosch, who has been with the city for 25 years. More common is a delay in reporting of a couple of months after a person dies, he said, and the money is paid back.