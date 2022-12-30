Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case

The Douglas County Attorney's Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen's body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.

In Scott's first court appearance on the kidnapping charge, prosecutors said Allen and Scott had dated before she broke up with him about two weeks prior to her disappearance and slaying.

On Nov. 19, the night of Allen's disappearance, prosecutors say that she went to the Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets before heading home. Prosecutors said data from Scott's cellphone places him in Omaha that night despite his initial claims to police that he was in Kansas.