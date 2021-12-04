Alleged home intruder fatally shot in Bellevue, police say

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning during an alleged home invasion in Bellevue.

The man was shot by one of the three occupants in the home, located in the 1700 block of Yorktown Street, according to Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating, but Banks said “it definitely does not appear to be a random act.” The incident was reported to police as a possible home invasion around 3:39 a.m.

Banks said he couldn’t comment on whether the deceased was armed.

Nobody had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, Banks said.

Police are waiting to release the deceased’s name until family members have been notified.

Police are not currently releasing information on the three people who were home at the time of the incident.

