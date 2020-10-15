Archdiocese of Omaha probe substantiates sexual misconduct allegations against deceased priest

An Archdiocese of Omaha investigation substantiated multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with minors made against the late Rev. Theodore “Ted” Richling.

The archdiocese informed the Douglas County Attorney’s Office after it received complaints against Richling last summer.

The archdiocese concluded its internal investigation in September, according to a press release from Deacon Timothy F. McNeil.

Richling died in December 2019. He was ordained in 1971 and served at several rural and urban parishes in northeast Nebraska, according to the press release.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha remains committed to the protection of young people and vulnerable adults, the prevention of abuse, healing for victims of abuse and cooperating with civil authorities,” the press release said. “Anyone concerned about the actions of a member of the clergy or any church worker should contact law enforcement.”

Mary Beth Hanus, the archdiocese’s director of victim outreach and prevention, is available to meet with people affected by misconduct and abuse by members of the church. She can be reached at 402-827-3798 or by email at mbhanus@archomaha.org.

