Arizona man sentenced for threats called in to Union Pacific, other spots in Omaha

A man from Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for calling in threats to Union Pacific's headquarters and other locations in Omaha in April 2021.

Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, was sentenced for transmitting threats through interstate commerce, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

On April 23, 2021, prosecutors said, Abrams called in threats to multiple Omaha locations from an Arizona phone number.

He first called Union Pacific and said a moving truck loaded with two tons of explosive material was parked near the building. Union Pacific evacuated its headquarters after receiving the threat.

Abrams also called the City-County Building from the same phone number and said, "You guys are killing us, that's why I'm going to blow up the civic center, too."

He then called Eppley Airfield and referenced "blowing up airplanes" and mentioned several airlines, officials said.

In addition, Abrams called Omaha Central High School and left a voicemail that included threats to Central and schools in the Elkhorn, Millard and Westside school districts.

At the time, the Omaha Police Department said the threats were not credible and had been called in from out of state.

Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant on Abrams' Tucson apartment on May 13, 2021, and seized his cellphone. After reviewing call records, investigators verified that the calls had been made from his cellphone in Tucson.

Abrams was arrested May 14, 2021.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.