Arizona woman sentenced in Omaha for meth distribution conspiracy

An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court Friday in Omaha for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Samantha Perez-Juarez, 21, was sentenced to six years and six months in jail with a 5-year term of supervised release following her release from prison, according to a press release from United States Attorney Joe Kelly.

Perez-Juarez was convicted of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine with co-defendant Leonel Blanco-Sanchez in the Omaha area between September of 2019 and January of 2020.

Perez-Juarez transported multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine from sources of supply in Arizona and California to Omaha on at least five occasions throughout the fall of 2019 and into January of 2020, according to the press release.

Blanco-Sanchez and Perez-Juarez received direction from Mexico-based co-conspirators and traveled in Blanco-Sanchez’s pickup truck bearing Army Veteran license plates to deliver methamphetamine to customers in Omaha.

On Jan. 8, the Nebraska State Patrol stopped and arrested Blanco-Sanchez and Perez-Juarez as they returned to Omaha from Arizona. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed about 13 pounds of methamphetamine, which was seized by law enforcement.