 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in connection with Highland Tower death
0 comments

Arrest made in connection with Highland Tower death

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police have arrested Autum Acacia-Cortez, 37, in connection with a slaying at the Highland Tower, 2500 B St.

autum_acacia_cortes

Autum Acacia-Cortes

Police found 58-year-old Jose C. Martinez dead at the Omaha Housing Authority complex on Wednesday when they arrived to check on his well-being. 

Acacia-Cortez was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for Francisco Santiago, 53, in relation to the slaying investigation. They want to find Santiago to ensure his safety. He is missing his left eye and has an artificial right leg.

If you have information on his whereabouts or the investigation, call the Homicide Unit at 402-444-4646.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert