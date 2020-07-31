Arrest made in shooting death of 19-year-old man whose 'future was cut short'

A 19-year-old man was fatally wounded Thursday night near 31st and Charles Streets, and Omaha police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in the killing.

Officers were sent to a house near 31st and Charles around 9:05 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found Nuer Yuek suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives arrested Keat Thon, 20, on Friday and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Koang Dhuordieng, Yuek’s uncle, said his nephew cared deeply about his family and was at home with his three brothers and sister when the shooting occurred. Yuek came from Africa to Omaha as a child and dreamed of becoming an engineer.

“He was an A student,” Dhuordieng said. “He was going to UNK for engineering and his American dream was cut short. His future was cut short.”

Dhuordieng said his nephew wanted to be like his father, who was in South Sudan at the time of Yuek’s death.

“He wanted to graduate college and travel back to South Sudan to help his country,” Dhuordieng said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109. Follow Bob Glissmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today