Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old man in fatal Omaha shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman earlier this month.

A felony warrant charging 18-year-old Keanu Louis with first-degree murder has been issued in connection with the Nov. 6 death of DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said Wednesday.

Kellogg was found with gunshots wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information about where Louis might be to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.