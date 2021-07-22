Arrest warrant issued for founder of The Good Life; bar has new owners

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Omaha bar owner who also faces a separate civil suit.
The warrant, signed by a Sarpy County judge Wednesday, alleges that Chad McMahon tampered with a witness and with evidence in a pending lawsuit against him.
The lawsuit filed against McMahon, founder and former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, stems from a confrontation between McMahon and a 63-year-old man at a bar on April 1.
In a complaint, the man alleges that McMahon assaulted him while they were both patrons at a Sarpy County bar. The assault allegedly occurred after the man had approached McMahon about an overcharge on his credit card he had received while a customer at The Good Life.
As the man tried to leave the bar, McMahon allegedly tackled him from behind, breaking the man’s ribs.
As of Thursday evening, McMahon was not in custody at the Sarpy County Jail.
In May, the Omaha City Council considered revoking The Good Life’s liquor license after six underage friends drank beer and took shots of alcohol at the location near 180th and Pacific Streets on Christmas night. As the minors left the bar, one got into a high-speed crash in the Millard area, breaking three vertebrae and suffering other injuries.
In the following days, Omaha police officers, armed with a subpoena, tried to obtain video from the bar to determine whether staff followed the law in checking the minors’ identification. But police said they faced resistance from McMahon and other employees. By the time the equipment had been seized, video from that night had been deleted, according to police.
The Omaha City Council considered scheduling a hearing on whether to revoke the liquor license but opted to set the matter aside pending criminal investigations by the city and Douglas County.
On Thursday, a local ownership group led by Aaron McKeever, Nick Heimann and Lori Heimann announced that it had purchased The Good Life.
The new owners acquired three Good Life locations and The Good Life Lounge. They also announced the addition of a Gretna location.
Terms of the acquisition will not be released, the group said in a press release.
